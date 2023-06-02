Warm, sunny late-spring weekend at hand

We've made it to the weekend!

On Saturday, we continue warming to the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny, and winds will stay gentle out of the north between 5-10 mph. Overnight, our lows will also continue warming, and settle into the low 50s in the chilliest parts of the evening.

We'll stay dry all weekend and continue warming into Sunday. Temperatures look to be more into the low to mid 80s, and the winds will turn more northwesterly but remain gentle. Lows overnight will remain in the low 50s.

Next week, the warming continues to the mid to upper 80s. Skies will stay sunny for at least the first half of the week. However, we will see some more cloud cover roll into Central Oregon mid-week, and it will bring a 20% chance of some stormy weather with it.

Have a great weekend!

