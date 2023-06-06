Skip to Content
Tomorrow starts lingering chance of stormy weather

KTVZ
By
Published 2:44 PM

Good Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

Our warm and sunny streak continued today, with temperatures settling into the mid 80s in the warmest parts of the day. We have a nice breeze out of the north, it will stay between 5-10 mph through the evening, but could gust as high as 20 mph overnight. Overnight, our lows will be pretty mild and only cool off into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow we'll stay similarly warm and mostly sunny, but begin a streak of days where we'll keep a chance of stormy weather as the day heats up. Starting Wednesday we look 20% likely to see some rain showers with possible thunderstorms. The likelihood increases to 30% Thursday and continues through the rest of the work week.

Have a great evening!

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt

