Sunny & A Little Cooler

Published 7:47 AM

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

With high pressure maintaining strength over the western U.S., We will see plenty of sunshine today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's; moderated by a NW flow that will get a bit gusty for many this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight as lows will be seen in the low 40's to low 50's, once again. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight.  

Extreme heat in the SW united states will expand its reach and warm us up by the end of the week. Look for average highs Thursday to warm into the low 90's by Friday. We are expecting mid to upper 90's through the weekend. Skies will stay sunny next week, but a cooling trend will take us back to the low to mid 80's by Tuesday. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21.

