Sunny; A Little Warmer

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure over the SW United States will force warmer air in our direction, so the warm up technically begins today. Under sunny skies our highs will reach the mid to upper 80's today. NW breezes at 5-15 mph will not be quite as strong as yesterday. Those breezes will become light and variable tonight. Skies will stay clear and lows will be in the low to mid 50's.

While Central Oregon is not seeing heat advisories just yet, we are expecting to see hot temperatures beginning Friday. Upper 80's to low 90's Friday will warm into the mid to upper 90's for the weekend. This warm burst will be fairly short lived. We will keep the sunshine going into next week, but highs will cool into the low to mid 80's through Wednesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!