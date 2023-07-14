SUNNY & HOTTER

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure over the Pacific NW will gain some strength to help keep our skies sunny and our temperatures very warm. Highs today will be in the low 90's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph; getting a little stronger in the late afternoon and early evening. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40's to near 60 degrees. Winds will become light and variable after midnight.

Skies will stay sunny this weekend and highs will be in the mid to upper 90's. Don't be surprised if some hit triple digits. These anticipated hot temperatures have caused the national weather service to put a heat advisory in place through late Sunday. Sunday skies and cooler temperatures will start our new work week. Beginning Wednesday we will see highs returning to the low to mid 90's.

