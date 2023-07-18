Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Sunny; A Little Warmer

By
Published 7:53 AM

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

As high pressure and a warm air flow maintain their grip over the west coast, we can expect our skies to stay sunny and temperatures that top-out a little warmer than yesterday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80's today. Northerly breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. Lows will range from the mid 40’s to mid 50’s. Breezes will become light and variable overnight. 

Sunny skies will stay in the forecast for just about as far as we can see. Highs will be very warm for the next few days, as well. Highs will be in the mid 90's for most Wednesday and Thursday. A few spots will get a little hotter. Highs will back off to the low 90's through the coming weekend and into next week. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content