Sunny; A Little Warmer

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As high pressure and a warm air flow maintain their grip over the west coast, we can expect our skies to stay sunny and temperatures that top-out a little warmer than yesterday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80's today. Northerly breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. Lows will range from the mid 40’s to mid 50’s. Breezes will become light and variable overnight.

Sunny skies will stay in the forecast for just about as far as we can see. Highs will be very warm for the next few days, as well. Highs will be in the mid 90's for most Wednesday and Thursday. A few spots will get a little hotter. Highs will back off to the low 90's through the coming weekend and into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!