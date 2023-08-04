Spotty showers and storms possible into the weekend

Although not a washout by any means, the spotty showers will linger into the night and Saturday. The bulk of the rainy weather will be east of the 97 corridor, but a few showers may fall over the eastern flank of the Cascades from time to time.

A Fire Weather Warning is in effect until 11pm tonight for the potential for storms that may generate frequent lightning. Our Air Quality Alert is in effect until further notice as the Bedrock Fire continues to provide us with some smoke.

Saturday will see temperatures in the low 80s as we experience a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again, spotty showers are not out of the forecast, but are not expected to generate much in the way of measurable rain. East and north of our viewing area, there may be a bit more robust rain, but nothing overwhelming.

Some clearing is likely on Sunday as the temps will once again top out in the low 80s in Bend. Winds will arrive from the west as we push into the new week, and we may experience some more smoke over the area from the Bedrock Fire.

Enjoy the weekend, and stay safe.

The Bedrock Fire continues to grow, last report from this morning has the blaze at just over 12k acres and only 5% contained.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US