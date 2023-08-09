Plenty of sunshine this week, warmer days ahead

The region will be on the quiet side weather-wise as the area deals with some smoke from the wildfires to our west.

The Bedrock Fire, Salmon, and Lookout fires are located just to our west and the winds have been bringing in the smoke. Generally, the air quality has been moderately unhealthy, but it has been variable over the past few days from good to moderate. Currently there are no air quality alerts in place, but the DEQ continues to monitor the air as some days will be better than others.

The forecast is calling for a warming trend the rest of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to middle 80s this week but are likely to rise into the 90s by late in the weekend and into next week.

No chance of rain for Central Oregon in our current forecast period (7 days), so we are expected to stay listed in the severe drought category. The Drought Monitor report comes out tomorrow, and I expect little change from the past several weeks.

Stay Safe.



