Stay safe on this triple digit Tuesday!

Happy Tuesday! A low pressure system will be moving east over the Cascades, today. As a result, we will likely experience the hottest day of the hottest week of the year, here in Central Oregon.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued, so make plans to stay heat safe during these potentially triple digit temperatures!

Later this afternoon there is a chance of some rain and light storm activity, but due to our extremely dry conditions, the concern is mostly with lighting strikes. As a result, portions of Deschutes County have been placed under a Fire Weather Watch for this afternoon and evening.

We will also, likely, see winds picking up toward the east later today. Unfortunately, this change may negatively affect our air quality and provide us with some smokey conditions in the Bend and Redmond area as fires continue to burn significant acreage to our west.

Today, temperatures will be scorching in the 90s and even well over 100 degrees, in many areas. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and won’t provide much relief, but we should see things cooling off slightly by late this week.

