Breezy conditions bring fire concerns

Hello Central Oregon! The high pressure that has dominated our area continues to slide east, today, making way for a new front which will lead to breezy conditions across much of the forecast area. This, combined with the recent heat and dry conditions has resulted in a Red Flag Warning for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties until Friday evening.

Despite improvements from some shower activity yesterday, air quality is still a concern. We are looking at unhealthy air in pockets but levels continue to change depending on wind speed and direction.

Today we should see the strongest wind conditions of the next few days. As of this morning they have just started to pick up and will mostly be to the west. By the afternoon, we can expect gusting up to 25 mph in some areas, before relaxing again overnight tonight.

We are in for a rainy pattern ahead with some monsoonal moisture potentially affecting our forecast over the next week. Highs today are in the 80s and 90s and our overnight lows have cooled back into the low to middle 40s and 50s.

