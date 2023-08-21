Wet period on the way

Happy Monday, Central Oregon! We are in for a wet period tonight through Tuesday across much of eastern Oregon and southeast Washington, as moisture from Tropical Storm Hilary continues to stream north and strong high pressure over the Central US contributes to a southwesterly flow. The heaviest rainfall in the foreseeable forecast is set to occur over the early part of this week.

Winds today, however, will remain light to locally breezy to the north and northwest. A shift to the south this afternoon over the forecast area and through the Cascades will hopefully result in some improvement in smokey conditions across the region. We are still, however, under an air quality alert until at least 5pm on Tuesday and air quality levels across the High Desert remain quite unhealthy.

High temperatures today will be considerably cooler than we saw last week in the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows have dipped a few degrees cooler as well, coming in the upper 40s through mid 50s across Central Oregon.

