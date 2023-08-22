Cool temperatures and another round of showers

Happy Tuesday, friends! Today we will have another round of shower activity across the eastern portions of the forecast area via a southwest flow aloft as remnants of Hilary have dissipated and continue to move east. A flood watch remains in effect, today, for our easternmost counties.

Dry conditions should return through midweek as a weaker air flow takes the place of our recent push of moisture. This won’t last long, as more storm activity forming in the Pacific will bring yet another round of wet conditions and isolated storms into our area by late Thursday night, but Friday is our next chance for any considerable rainfall.

There has been a very slight improvement from conditions yesterday afternoon and evening, but expect smoke and haze to linger all week, as winds shift back more westerly. Though the wind patterns will change over the forecast period, we continue to tap into smoke from fires both to our north and to our west.

Our wet pattern combined with area smoke continue to make for unseasonably cool temperatures; most of the region is looking at temperatures in the low to middle 70s with some 80 degree temps out of Madras and Warm Springs. Overnight lows will be in the 40s with the southernmost portions of the county experiencing the mid 30s.

