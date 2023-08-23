A mild and hazy mid-week forecast

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon friends! The region will be dry and mild for a couple of days as an offshore system is pushed north of us by the extremely high pressure parked over the central eastern portion of the United States. Our main concern today, unfortunately, continues to be smoky conditions in the area.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended an Air Quality Advisory in the cities of Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, Sisters, La Pine, and Brothers until 5 PM PDT Thursday.

Although winds are forecasted to shift over the next few days, the abundance of fires in the region will result in us experiencing hazy conditions, regardless of wind direction, for the time being. The Bedrock and Lookout fires to our west continue to affect us when winds push mainly to the east and winds to the south will bring smoke from fires in Washington.

There is even a chance we will see smoke from fires in California before the weekend. Try to plan as many of your regular activities for indoors, if possible.

It will be a slightly cooler day with temperatures primarily in the 70s throughout the region. Our overnight lows are also a bit cooler, but warmer than last night by a few degrees. We will likely see temperatures in the middle 40s to low 50s tonight.

