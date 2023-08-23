Hazy sunshine, still smoky, rain possible early Friday

The smoky pattern is expected to continue into the next several days with an Air Quality Alert in place until at least Thursday for Deschutes County. The origin of the smoke has been from the Lookout and Bedrock fires this month, but at times we have seen smoke arrive from the fires in Northern California and Washington. Bottom line is that the smoky pattern will persist.

There is a chance we may get some relief from the smoke late Thursday into Friday as some rain is slated to arrive along the east face of the Cascades. This will provide some much-needed moisture to the region, albeit a small amount, it is still something. Unfortunately, there may be some rumbles of thunder with these showers, which always raises the concern of wildfire ignition.

The showers will be short lived, and a return to the upper 80s and possibly some low 90s is slated for the weekend.

Breezy conditions are possible early next week as a cooler pattern returns by Tuesday. Expect to see temps in the low 80s, which is normal for late Augusts, followed by upper 70s mid-week.

Stay safe, stay informed.

