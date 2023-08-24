Possible showers and a warming trend

Happy Thursday, friends! A low pressure system off the coast of British Columbia and another upper low near the California coast will likely merge and then stall off the PacNW coast for a period. This will create a flow pattern to the north, bringing potential moisture into the area beginning late this afternoon or early evening along the east face of the Cascades.

Although we are looking forward to some much needed precipitation, measurable rainfall amounts are expected to be low. With possible showers come the likelihood of potential thunderstorms and wildfire ignition. As a result, a fire weather warning remains in place to our west.

Our smoky air will stick around for the time being, with an air quality alert in place until at least this afternoon for Deschutes County. Central Oregon is surrounded by fire activity with the Bedrock and Lookout fires to our west and fires raging in Northern California as well as southern Washington

Winds should be relatively light today, in our direct area, and you can expect a warming trend through Saturday as we return to the 80’s today and even some low 90 degree temperatures slated for the weekend. Things look to be cooling off again by the middle of next week.

