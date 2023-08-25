Storms possible with a warm weekend ahead

An area of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop over Central Oregon by this afternoon, and then track Northeast. After this, however, we should stay a bit drier and continue on a warming trend through the weekend with only slight chances for some overnight storm activity.

The possibility for isolated storms last night and today has resulted in a red flag warning which should expire early this morning, mainly for the areas just to the east of Cascades.

Yesterday we saw less smoke concentrated in our area, but an air quality alert remains in place until at least Sunday. The smoke from area fires will continue to compromise air quality and despite the recent improvement in levels, it’s important to stay safe in these prolonged hazy conditions. Today, levels should end up in the moderate to slightly unhealthy range depending on wind and storm activity.

Highs today will be right on with seasonal averages in the middle 80s and overnight lows will stay in the 50s. We should see temperatures to remain fairly warm until around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week when things will cool off significantly.

