Mild temperatures with gusty conditions

Good Morning, Central Oregonians! Today, the forecast calls for mostly dry conditions under partly cloudy skies.

The low pressure system off the Oregon coast is set to move onshore later this evening into Tuesday morning causing increasingly gusty conditions and significantly lower temperatures, with highs remaining in the lower 70s through the work week.

There is a chance for some isolated storms mainly to our northeast, but activity here in our direct area is less likely, at least until the end of the week. We may see quite a bit more precipitation going into Friday.

An air quality advisory is still in place, until at least noon, for areas of Deschutes and Crook counties, as the Bedrock and Lookout Fires continue negatively affecting our air quality. There is hope that the passing system tonight into tomorrow will help move some of the smoke east going into the midweek and alleviate some of our unhealthy smoke concentrations.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s today with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Gusty conditions could become problematic as winds may reach speeds of up to 30mph in some areas.

