Much needed Thursday showers

Happy Thursday to you, friends! A break from the generally warm dry conditions is here! A large low pressure system will form over SW Canada and drop down over the PacNW today through Friday, bringing wet conditions.

We should see some showers as early as this morning; they’ll come and go through the end of the week before drier conditions prevail to close out our holiday weekend.

With wildfires still burning, the region stands to benefit from what could be anywhere from a 1/4 to about a 1/2 inch of measurable rainfall, today. Ideally, the precipitation will also help decrease the concentrations of smoke in the air and improve our air quality, locally. However, for the meantime, an air quality alert is still in place as of this morning and is set to expire at noon today.

Winds will be gusty in places but elevated windspeeds will remain in mountain passes, for the most part, over the next few days.

As for temperatures, cloud cover and shower activity should keep us on the cool side. Today and tomorrow will be well below average for this time of year, staying in the 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows have dipped a few degrees, as well, but remain primarily in the 40s.

