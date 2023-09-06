Warm & dry with good air quality for Hump Day

Hello Central Oregon! Expect more warm, dry days to kick off our Fall season. There’s some activity off the coast of British Columbia and also California which will work together to keep a dry, southwest flow aloft over the region the next couple of days.

As of early this morning, most of the region still experiencing “Good” air quality levels with “Moderate” levels in Bend and Redmond and these levels are expected to remain about the same through tomorrow.

Winds will be moderate to gusty, with afternoon winds up to 20mph in some areas. Generally speaking, though, wind won’t be much of a factor during our Hump Day.

There’s not much change from yesterday with regard to high temperatures. We should top out in the upper 70s primarily, and overnight lows will remain in the 40s across the High Desert. You can expect similar temperature ranges throughout the rest of our week and into the weekend.

