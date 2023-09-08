Friday brings flashbacks of summer

Hello Central Oregon! Friday will bring mostly warm and clear conditions as summer makes a final stand with some late season 80 degree temperatures! Some clouds will appear intermittently but plenty of sunshine is in the forecast!

The low pressure system that worked its way over northern Oregon yesterday and last night is departing to the northeast as of early this morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected but only to our east along the northern Blue Mountain. Unfortunately, this won’t help much with local drought conditions which remain severe in much of Central Oregon.

Winds will be noticeable this afternoon and evening with gusts up to 20 mph expected at times, but sustained winds will stay in a moderate range for the most part.

Smoke concentrations remain very low today, but with increased temperatures going into the weekend, the potential for existing fires to burn more intensely and send off considerably more smoke is always a factor.

Today we will top out just a few degrees warmer then yesterday in the low 80s; still just a hair above seasonal averages for this time of year. Overnight lows look to be staying in the 40 degree range as those days slowly get shorter!

