Pleasant conditions to go with your Monday

Good morning and happy Monday, Central Oregon! More sunshine and dry air is on the way today here on the High Desert.

Some pressure high in the atmosphere will be moving across WA today resulting in a strong push of coastal air. This should bring breezy winds this afternoon and evening primarily in the northern portions of the state and through the Columbia Gorge.

Locally, winds should be moderate to breezy, following the trend of picking up in the late afternoon and evening before becoming light and variable again overnight.

Our air quality levels are “moderate” to “good” across the region but more warm weather is on the way this week, which can cause existing fires to emit more smoke. As such, its realistic to expect some smoke concentrations to return sporadically until we see significant seasonal temperature changes.

Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s and we do expect temperatures to get even warmer by late week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US