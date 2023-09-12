Breezy afternoon conditions and mostly clear skies

Happy Tuesday to you! Today more atmospheric storm activity approaches from the west which will keep the region a few degrees cooler and result in some slightly increased wind conditions later this afternoon and early evening.

Air quality is currently in the area remains in the good to moderate range. Despite growing containment, fires are still sending smoke into the air throughout the state and in Northern California. For this reason, we are likely not done with hazy conditions, especially because we are situated east and northeast of several existing blazes.

Additionally, we should have some breezy conditions later, as southwesterly winds will change and begin moving to the east during the afternoon and evening at speeds of up to 15-25mph, in some areas.

Highs will be in the upper 70s again today and likely tomorrow before we start to warm up late this week, reaching the mid 80s again before the weekend. Overnight lows look to be holding steadily in the upper 40s to low 50s across the region.

