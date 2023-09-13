Mild midweek with warm weather ahead

Hello Central Oregon! There’s more dry and relatively quiet weather on the agenda for our mid-week. A warming trend starts tomorrow and should carry us through the weekend.

Currently, our air quality across the region is in the 0-50 or “Good” range and should stay that way throughout the day despite continued wildfire activity.

Winds will still be a bit breezy in some areas today, with gusts around 25 mph through portions of the Cascade range. Locally, conditions won’t be as breezy as Tuesday with winds topping out in the 10-15 mph range in Central Oregon this afternoon. Tomorrow through the weekend should bring even lighter wind conditions as some high pressure moves in.

Highs will be near or just slightly below seasonal average ranges, from the upper 70s to low 80s. On Thursday, highs will begin to climb towards what will likely feel like the last weekend of summer before a cold front approaches on Monday, cooling us back down into the 70s and bringing a slight chance of some rain.

