Clear skies and dry air to go with our warming trend

Hello Central Oregon and happy Thursday! Our warming trend continues today as we near the last official weekend of Summer before the Autumnal Equinox (September 22nd)!

A High pressure system will continue to strengthen over the PacNW and we will see some above average temperatures starting today. Its reasonable to expect a sunny day with relatively little by way of cloud cover due to atmospheric pressure and very dry air.

Fortunately, winds will be light today through Saturday with a slight increase during the evenings in some areas. Most of the area smoke will remain out of the forecast region and our existing good air quality should continue through the weekend. With the exception of some smoky influence from the newer Bear Creek Fire, we will be relatively free of hazy conditions!

Today, highs will be in the 80s as we warm up toward a potentially record-setting weekend of temperatures. We may even see 90 degrees on Saturday in Central Oregon which is only a few degrees off the record temperature recorded on that date of 93 degrees!

Not to worry: these conditions won’t last, as a cold front will move in late Sunday and early next week to cool us off and hopefully even bring some much needed showers.

