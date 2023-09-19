Another cool, hazy day

Hello friends, and happy Tuesday! The cold front we had our eye on passed over the region ushering in more cool and breezy conditions for today. As opposed to our recent weekend heatwave, you can expect to see temperatures a bit below our seasonal averages through the midweek.

Noticeable winds, mostly out of the west, will pick up again throughout this afternoon and evening. Expect to continue having widespread hazy conditions as a result of the several wildfires still blazing to our west.

An air quality alert has been put in place for Deschutes and Crook Counties and is set to expire on Wednesday evening but there’s a likelihood of seeing this timeframe extended due to the existing conditions in the region.

We do expect to see some much needed shower activity on Thursday but how much we are likely to experience is still being considered as drought-like conditions persist into Autumn.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s across the forecast area. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s with some areas in the middle to upper 30s.

