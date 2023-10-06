Skip to Content
Local Forecast

More warm weather with light smoke

KTVZ
By
today at 3:33 AM
Published 3:31 AM

Happy loosen your tie Friday! Find an excuse to cut loose and enjoy the calm, warm and dry weather pattern because wetter conditions are headed our way starting Monday and carrying on through next week!

The Pacific Northwest is still under the influence of a ridge of high pressure keeping the region on the warmer side through the weekend with our hottest day likely being Saturday as weekend highs reach into the 80s for one last time as we head into October.

Due to prescribed burns in the area, we do have some light smoke to contend with locally. Air quality is moderate to good throughout most of the region and looks likely to clear up by Monday as some new moisture rolls into the area.

Winds will be moderate today but perhaps slightly more noticeable than yesterday during the afternoon timeframe, picking up to the 10-15mph range with gusts of 18-20mph possible in the northern part of our forecast area.

Temps continue to creep higher today, in the upper 70s and low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Have a fantastic Friday!

Don't forget to download the KTVZ local alert weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Oren

Eric Oren is a weather reporter for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Eric here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content