Increasing clouds with rain possible

Happy Monday Central Oregon friends! The beginning of a change in the weather pattern is expected today with the arrival of front coming ahead of some moisture on its way into the region from offshore. Light rain is possible after 11 am and could come and go but expect winds with some increasing cloud cover, locally.

The pattern starting today will continue into mid week with additional rain possible through Wednesday before drier and more stable weather returns to the area by late this week.

Winds today may be noticeable by around noon, moving to the northeast at 15-20mph with gusts as high as 25mph possible before becoming slightly more moderate into the late afternoon and evening. Prescribed burns continue to affect our area with sporadic pockets of smoke and as a result, air quality is fluctuating. It currently ranges from 'Unhealthy for Sensitive groups' to 'Good' on the High Desert.

High temperatures for the day will reach the upper 60s and overnight lows remain in 30s and 40s. Enjoy your day!

