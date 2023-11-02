Wet pattern ahead through the weekend

Happy Thursday friends! There's a high likelihood for some widespread light precipitation before midday to go with our continued mild temperatures. Showers might come and go after that but, in general, there is a wet pattern ahead as a result of a several weather systems being led by low pressure centers, off the coast, that should push overhead and to our north over the next few days.

Warm air and showers from the west will be here early and a cold front pushing through later in the day will likely clear out most of the rain before a brief break Friday. Its possible some light rain may return late Friday after sunset, but either way you can expect to see variably cloudy skies and mild temperatures, for a spell, following this round of moisture. It will be brief as there's a very strong chance for rain Saturday.

Winds will be out of the South at 10 to 20 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 25 mph possible in certain areas.

Highs today will, again, be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

