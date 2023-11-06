Expect some rain to start the week

Happy Monday to you! Expect rain early today as our wet pattern continues! Wind conditions will pick up a bit as well, so today would be a good day to bring your rain jacket with you, just incase!

A southwest flow ahead of a developing low pressure system along the coast will bring more rain to the forecast area with showers likely this morning before about 10am. After that we see just a moderate chance of rain throughout the rest of the day. Snow levels are forecast to drop from 5000-6000 ft MSL today to 4000-5000 ft MSL tomorrow. This will allow a chance for rain to change to snow over the higher ridges and peaks above these elevations going into tomorrow. Storm total snow accumulations will be light in most areas and rainfall, locally, will follow suit.

Conditions will be quite breezy, with southwest winds in the 10 to 15 mph range picking up this afternoon to 20 to 25 mph and gusts even higher possible in some areas. Wind speeds of closer to 40mph may be possible later tonight in the mountains.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s and the lows will range in the 30s.

