Brisk pattern continues early today

Published 3:42 AM

Happy Tuesday Central Oregon! More showers and continued wind conditions in store, today. Most of the precipitation in the forecast is expected to have cleared up by later this afternoon, but this would be another good day to bring some rain protection with you as showers could come and go!

The bulk of today's precipitation should be between the early morning and mid-afternoon today as this ongoing active pattern pushes another pressure system through the PacNW. Some activity may linger in the higher elevations and the mountain passes after that.

We aren't forecast to receive much more than between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain and snow levels have lowered in elevation, and with enough snow on the mountains to cover the roads on all our Mountain Passes, travel conditions will be effected. Overall, measurable amounts of snowfall will likely remain less than significant throughout the remainder of this round of precipitation.

Winds will again be active today. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest by later this afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph in some areas.

Temperature ranges have cooled just a bit. Highs will range in the 40s and low 50s and overnight lows will be in the 20s across the High Desert.

