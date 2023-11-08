A mostly sunny break from the recent moisture

Happy Wednesday Central Oregon. We are in for a break from the recent precipitation and quiet weather today extending through the first half of tomorrow!

Much of the forecast area should see clear skies today, however temps appear to be staying a bit on the cooler side. Plenty of sunshine in the forecast today so despite temps in the 50s, you shouldn’t need much cold or rain protection!

Tomorrow cloud cover will develop and overnight going in to Friday, we expect to see more precipitation but, again, mainly concentrated in the higher elevations, though we may see an uptick in wind conditions by that point in the week especially in the mountains.

Winds will be less impressive than yesterday, out of the South in the 5-10 mph range, primarily.

High temperatures for the day should be in the upper 40s and low 50s with overnight lows ranging in the 20s again as another chilly night heads our way.

