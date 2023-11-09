Increasing clouds today & some snow in the mountains tonight

Good Thursday to you, friends! Today will bring relatively quiet conditions but there will be an increase some cloud cover as we make our way throughout the afternoon.

There is a chance for some light rain late today ahead of some expected snowfall in the mountains, occurring likely after sunset and potentially lasting into the late night hours. The actual accumulation is expected to be on the low side, but with snow levels around 4000-4500 feet, its reasonable to expect travel conditions to be affected on the mountain passes.

After this next round of precipitation, it appears we are in for a quiet dry and calm period of weather with the exception being Saturday afternoon and evening when a cold front is forecast to move into the area bringing the possibility of more moisture.

South winds will be in the 5-15 mph range again today and becoming southwest by this afternoon before becoming calm overnight.

Highs today will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s and overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

