Mostly clear conditions today and this weekend

Happy Friday, friends! This last round of precipitation should clear up early this morning leaving us with mostly clear skies and dry conditions for the coming weekend. Temperatures today will be very close to seasonal averages.

The next weather system that will significantly affect the area will bring some scattered rain in the higher elevations, however, the main concern will be wind. A westerly flow take over the region and areas to the north of us may experience hazardous winds on Saturday. As of now, the National Weather Service has not issued an advisory but it is certainly possible and we will keep you posted as conditions change. Winds will diminish by late evening Saturday, with all areas having light winds by Sunday morning.

Today winds will be out of the West in the 5-10 mph range but potentially picking, up in certain areas, to the 15-20mph range by later tonight.

Highs today will be in the upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows on the High Desert range from the low 20s to low 30s tonight. Enjoy what looks to be a clear weekend ahead!

