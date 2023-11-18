Wintry weather on its way tonight

Happy Saturday everyone!

Just a reminder, the National Weather Service's Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades from 7 pm tonight until 5 pm on Sunday.

Prepare for snowfall in the mountains accompanied by some gusty winds. Around 8 to 20 inches of snow is expected above 5500 feet.

Lower elevations could also be getting some snow but it's looking minimal. Areas such as La Pine, Sunriver and Bend could see some accumulating snow. Drive carefully because roads will be slick.

The snow will begin after sunset and continue into Sunday morning. It should taper off before lunchtime.

We'll see high temperatures ranging from the 40s to 50s this week. Expect a dry Monday and Tuesday with some sunny conditions. Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy but we can expect a sunny Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Stay safe and enjoy the rest of your day.

