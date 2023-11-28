Local travel delays early with clear afternoon ahead

A fine Tuesday to you, Central Oregon. This morning we have some patchy freezing fog that should begin clearing just before the midday. Then we expect sunny conditions to prevail as the afternoon rolls on.

High Pressure overhead continues to keep us clear with chilly nights, however we also see a lack of wind and air movement which has created some tricky conditions with regard to stagnant air.

An air stagnation advisory is in effect until at least 11 am on Thursday as well as an Air quality alert until further notice. Additionally a freezing fog advisory for Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties is in place until 10 am so it’s safe to expect potential visibility and road condition complications during morning commutes. Travel on Highways 97, 26, 126, 20 and all secondary roads has already been affected.

As of early this morning, the Flight Status page at Redmond Airport’s website showed several flight delays and cancellations on the flight arrivals and departures pages so make sure to check with your airlines prior to departing for the airport.

Winds out of the Southeast primarily, and staying in the 5-10 mph range at the most active but generally calm throughout the day.

Highs will be in the 40s and overnight lows have recovered a degree or two into the upper teens and 20s across the forecast region.

