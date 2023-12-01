Persistent pattern of precipitation this weekend, snow and rain

The region is under the influence of several waves of energy that will result in off and on rain showers and mountain snow. This will then transition to all rain by late Saturday. Snow levels are expected to rise significantly by Sunday with most of the area seeing only rain.

The issues with the weather pattern in the short term is the potential for patchy ice at lower elevations, and snow above 4000 feet. The icy roads in the high desert will occur once the temperatures dip below freezing tonight. Bridges and overpasses will be impacted first as the surfaces are much colder (they cool from above and below) but all areas are subject to see some icy roads.

Saturday will see a mix of rain and snow early in the day in our 97 corridor cities. The better chance for snow will be south of Lava Butte early in the day, but all locations are expected to transition to rain later in the afternoon.

Sunday looks to be a wet and chilly day with highs in the low 50s. This will not bode well for the area ski resorts as the snow levels will be confined to mainly the peaks.

Monday will be a relatively dry day with a stray shower or two crossing the region. Tuesday will bring back the rainy scenario that should remain through Wednesday.

Winter Weather Highlights are in place for several locations. The bar above has the latest details on the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories.

