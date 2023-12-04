Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Rain likely early with above average temps

By
December 4, 2023 6:31 AM
Published 3:19 AM

Happy Monday on the High Desert! Rain is likely today, mainly before the midday and should eventually become partly sunny conditions.

The ridge of high pressure currently offshore will gradually push east across the PacNW and into the northern Great Plains, providing warmer temperatures across the area.

An atmospheric river event is underway and a hydrologic outlook has been issued.  You can expect increased precipitation and higher temperatures in the region; area rivers and streams are expected to rise however flooding doesn’t appear to be a concern at this point.  Snow levels will also rise through the mid week and slightly warmer than average temperatures will turn precipitation into rain on snowpack, resulting in runoff. 

South winds will be in the 10 to 15 mph range, with gusts as high as 25 mph possible.  

Highs will be in the 50s and low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the upper 40s.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Oren

Eric Oren is a weather reporter for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Eric here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content