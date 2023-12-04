Rain likely early with above average temps

Happy Monday on the High Desert! Rain is likely today, mainly before the midday and should eventually become partly sunny conditions.

The ridge of high pressure currently offshore will gradually push east across the PacNW and into the northern Great Plains, providing warmer temperatures across the area.

An atmospheric river event is underway and a hydrologic outlook has been issued. You can expect increased precipitation and higher temperatures in the region; area rivers and streams are expected to rise however flooding doesn’t appear to be a concern at this point. Snow levels will also rise through the mid week and slightly warmer than average temperatures will turn precipitation into rain on snowpack, resulting in runoff.

South winds will be in the 10 to 15 mph range, with gusts as high as 25 mph possible.

Highs will be in the 50s and low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the upper 40s.

