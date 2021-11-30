AZ woman worries about new variant after traveling home from South Africa

By BRITTNI THOMASON

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — TGen is keeping a close eye on the Omicron variant and started testing for it on Monday.

“We’re also doing some rapid testing to look at the presence of this variant,” said the Director of the Infectious Disease Division at TGen, Dave Engelthaler, Ph.D. “When a case is positive to see when it’s there, sequencing usually takes a couple of days, and so we’re really trying to do more of a rapid response to be able to look at the presence of this variant in Arizona.

So far, no cases of Omicron have been found in Arizona. He said it’s likely to show up in the state at some point.

Michelle Taylor said she hopes she’s not the one to bring it here. The Phoenix woman returned from South Africa last week after spending about three months in the country.

“I know I don’t have any symptoms,” said Taylor. “I took the test, but what if I’m that one person that brings it over here? That would really make me feel bad.”

She took a COVID-19 test before her Wednesday flight and said it came back negative.

Then, news broke about the new variant found in South Africa.

While Taylor has no symptoms, she is staying in a hotel away from family to be safe.

Engelthaler notes a lot of people traveled in the last week for Thanksgiving. “If you’ve been traveling, you’re not really in the clear until two weeks after you’ve returned,” said Engelthaler.

He said travelers should monitor their symptoms and get tested if they are exposed or feeling ill.

“For most people vaccinated or young and healthy, the milder form of the disease is likely,” said Engelthaler. “…a severe cold, maybe mild flu-like symptoms as well. We’re still learning, and we’ll know more in the coming days as to what other symptoms may be showing up.”

He said your best chance at keeping away the virus is to get vaccinated.

The Arizona Department of Health Services calls the variant concerning because it has so many mutations. It’s reminding people to mask up, get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.

“When we had Delta, everyone was freaking out, and now here we are with something new, and we’re hearing it’s even more contagious,” said Taylor.

