A tiger sanctuary near the Las Vegas Strip? Town board says it’s an improper use of land

By DREW ANDRE

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Magician Jay Owenhouse wants to make Las Vegas the new home for his illusionist show that includes three tigers. Owenhouse filed an application to move his show, and a place to live for the tigers, into a plot of land on the east side of Paradise and south side of Sahara.

On Tuesday night, that application was brought to the Winchester town board. A small room inside the Winchester Cultural Center was packed tightly with people who wanted to participate in public comment.

For over an hour, animal advocates and some nearby residents expressed their desire to deny Owenhouse’s show from coming to the location on the back side of the Strip. They called it no place for tigers to live, dangerous for residents in the area and drew comparisons to big cat owners in the Netflix show “Tiger King.”

“Using tigers as magic show props denies them of everything that gives their lives meaning,” one person said.

“Even if the Tigers are physically taken care of they are not in their natural habitats,” another commented.

Here in the state of Nevada, we’re moving away from archaic and cold forms of entertainment involving animals.”

Owenhouse and his lawyer presented to the board conceptual plans for what the show and sanctuary could be. The land is owned by the World Budapest Association, but the application is filed under Owenhouse, who will use just a small portion of the total 11 acre plot of land. He’s proposing a 2,000-square-foot space for the three tigers so they can live in the same area where they will perform.

Owenhouse’s illusionist magic show includes his son and two daughters. He said about four minutes of the show includes the tigers that he raised personally.

“Our tigers have been part of our family since they were cubs,” Owenhouse said. “We use what’s called affectionate training. It’s all done through positive reinforcement. They’re very calm, lowkey animals.”

The magician said he has been a USDA license holder for 26 years. He is applying for a temporary use permit for 12 months. The plan would be for the show to run seven days per week for six months and six days per week for the following six months.

“The sanctuary is one of the most secure facilities that has ever been used to house animals,” Owenhouse claimed. “They’re living in a beautiful 2,000-square-foot home while they’re with us on the Strip, and it’s very similar to what they have at the Mirage where they have had tigers for 15 years.”

However, after public comment, the board of three unanimously denied the recommendation of the application. The board said it was not a proper use of the land.

In 2020, Owenhouse was approved for a location near the Strip by Mandalay Bay, but during the pandemic, the property owner lost the land which meant Owenhouse had to search for a new location.

What’s next? Now the application goes to the county commissioners in December to make a decision on the application.

