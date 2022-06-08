Evers visits Milwaukee health center as part of Thank You: Moving Forward Together Tour

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — State officials were in Milwaukee Wednesday, June 8 to acknowledge the work of agencies during the pandemic.

Governor Tony Evers, along with DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, are visiting Milwaukee’s WIC-South Side Health Center.

It’s part of the Thank You: Moving Forward Together Tour. It’s a chance to publicly thank local partners who played a role in response efforts during the pandemic.

Timberlake says the purpose is to celebrate the hard work throughout the public health industry in our state.

Health officials stressed that the pandemic is not over and the community should remain committed to keeping everyone safe.

