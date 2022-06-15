3 injured in Las Vegas Strip gift shop shooting

By Ryan Tisminezky

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue around 5:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Captain Joshua Bitsko said a theft occurred inside the store. When the suspect was confronted by security guards he opened fire towards security.

“A struggle ensued and the suspect was also struck by gunfire while wrestling with the security guards on the ground,” Captain Bitsko said.

LVMPD says in total two people were shot and one other person suffered minor injuries. The two who were shot, one security guard and the suspect, have been taken to hospitals. Police did not release details on their injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and police believe there are no other outstanding suspects.

Roads in area are reopen. A security guard outside Bonanza Gift Shop said the stores will be closed for the remainder of the night.

This is an ongoing investigation, FOX5 will provide updates as details are released.

