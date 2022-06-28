Rankin County inmate in custody after taking off from work detail

By ANGELA WILLIAMS

BRANDON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said a trusty inmate is in custody after he took off from a work detail.

George Edward Jones Jr. walked away about 5 a.m. Tuesday. Bailey said in a news release at about 10:45 a.m., that Jones and the person who picked him up, were tracked down and arrested by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Byram Police Department.

Jones was serving time in the Rankin County Trusty Program for auto burglary, Bailey said.

Jones was taken to the Rankin County Jail.

