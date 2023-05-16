‘Love conquers all and love will always win’: Reverend continues to spread powerful message

By Lia Lando

BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — Sunday marked one year since the hate-filled deadly mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue and hundreds gathered to honor the Jefferson 10.

The ceremony included powerful words from a community leader. Reverend Rachelle Robinson closed an emotional ceremony with a stirring prayer centered on Buffalo’s roots. 7 News spoke with her about that message and what she wants people to know about the power of faith and love.

Reverend Robinson says, “Buffalo is known for our resilience. We are known for our deep roots.”

She has been spreading the word of God for decades and following the Tops Mass shooting she says she felt compelled to continue sharing her message of kindness in East Buffalo and beyond.

She says, “We are rooted in love. We are the city of good neighbors and hate has no place here.”

She prayed at numerous ceremonies over the weekend spreading the message that kindness always wins. She says despite all the hurt a hate-filled person is capable of spreading we can choose how we react and make all the difference in the world.

She explains, “Even in the midst of this 5/14 tragedy when lives were stolen…even that is not going to make us stop being who we are. We have a higher belief that vengeance is God’s it’s not ours. Love conquers all and love will always win.”

