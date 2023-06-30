Hawai’i woman related to British royals gets a thank you card from them

By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV) — A Hawai’i woman got a thank you card from the British royal family. This is a fun follow up to a story we told you about last fall.

Leigh Uemura wrote to the Royal Palace after the Queen Mother died, to express condolences and to tell them she had recently learned on a geneaology search that she was a very distant relative of Princess Diana.

They wrote back to thank her last week, and she says she’s thrilled. Uemura also says she’s inspired by how polite they are!

