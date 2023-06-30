Massive catfish caught in Stewart County
By Daniel Smithson
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A potential state-record catch was made on the Cumberland River on Wednesday.
Micka Burkhart caught the monster catfish in the river in Stewart County. The 122.3-pound, 57.5-inch Blue Cat will be a new Tennessee record, pending verification, and certification.
Burkhart released the fish back into the Cumberland River.
