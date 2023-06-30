Skip to Content
Massive catfish caught in Stewart County

Micka Burkhart caught a monster catfish in the river in Stewart County
Micka Burkhart caught a monster catfish in the river in Stewart County
By Daniel Smithson

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A potential state-record catch was made on the Cumberland River on Wednesday.

Micka Burkhart caught the monster catfish in the river in Stewart County. The 122.3-pound, 57.5-inch Blue Cat will be a new Tennessee record, pending verification, and certification.

Burkhart released the fish back into the Cumberland River.

