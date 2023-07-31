300 goats to be placed around Glendale to help prevent wildfires

By Leticia Juarez

GLENDALE, California (KABC) — A herd of unlikely heroes will be helping Glendale clear the dried-up hillsides this summer.

They may not look like it, but Glendale’s 300 newest goats are ready for fire season. All that dried-up vegetation that grew on hillsides after this year’s rain is a fire hazard, as well as a tasty feast for the domesticated species.

“The residents of Glendale actually suggested the idea to the Glendale Fire Department three years ago,” said Patty Mundo of the Glendale Fire Department. “We are creating a buffer. So, if we were to have a fire here it will slow it or hopefully stop it.”

Goats have an endless appetite and will quickly devour wildfire fuel such as tall weeds, bushes and low hanging tree leaves, which makes them an ideal and environmentally friendly alternative to heavy equipment and herbicides.

“Goats are natural mountaineers. They can climb up steep hills with no problem, they get all into the nooks and crannies that would normally be very difficult for people, and they eat almost everything,” said Michael Choi of Fire Grazers.

During an event at Brand Park in Glendale, residents of all ages got a chance to meet a few of the younger goats. The event had lots of petting and tender green grass to go around.

Leslie Charles brought her 1-year-old son Thaddeus to meet the animals and learn more about how they’re used to prevent fires.

“I think it is fantastic. I think it is great because wildfires are such an issue in California and to naturally help that and just help the cause is a great thing,” Charles said.

