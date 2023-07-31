Baby makes his way into the world born in Utah parking lot

By Lucy Nelson

Click here for updates on this story

OGDEN, Utah (KSTU) — One-week-old Finnean made his way into the world in the middle of the parking lot at Browning Park in Ogden.

“It was not, not what we expected. but he had other plans,” said mom Tiana Hutter.

On July 21, Tiana began having some light labor pains, so her husband Keegan drove them to McKay-Dee Hospital.

“I thought we were closer than we were, but they kept us for a few hours,” said Tiana. They sent us home because it was not, nothing was happening.”

The two got home at around 11:30 p.m. that night.

Just a few hours later at around 2 a.m., Keegan said he woke up to Tiana screaming, in labor.

They scooped up their two-year-old son and got in the car.

“Buchanan was in the back seat freaking out,” said Keegan, “And you know I was driving pretty fast through the neighborhood trying to get to the hospital on time and she says, ‘Pull over, it’s happening.”

They only made it about two blocks away from their home in Shadow Valley.

“Instead of pulling over in front of some poor person’s driveway,” explained Keegan. “I made it to the park over here.”

It didn’t take long for their little boy to be born.

“I don’t even remember it was all very stressful,” said Keegan, “All of a sudden, the baby was born, and the dispatcher is walking me through, you know, tie off the umbilical cord, make sure he has a blanket, he’s breathing.”

Tiana added: “She’s like, ‘Do you have like a string to tie off the cord? Do you have a shoelace or a blanket?’ He’s like, we don’t have anything. We’re in our car!”

Paramedics arrived five minutes later and took Tiana and their healthy newborn to the hospital.

The couple was relieved Finnean was okay.

“That was my first concern is that he would have been injured or unsafe in another way after he, you know, was born in a parking lot in the front seat of my car,” said Keegan. “So, he was ok and that’s all I really care about.”

The Hutters were having trouble picking a middle name for Finnean, that is until they thought of where he was born.

“My father-in-law suggested the middle name ‘Browning’ because he was born at ‘Browning Park’ and we were both like, that’s amazing. We love it,” said Tiana. “So, he’s stuck with it now I guess.”

The park forever serves as a reminder of that chaotic early morning when they added a new member to their family.

“I guess now every time I drive by, like, you know, that’s where I delivered a baby in that parking lot right there,” said Keegan.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.