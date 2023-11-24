Skip to Content
10-year-old boy found shot at Omaha home has died

By Kalé Searcy

    OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A 10-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a home near 31st & Myrtle streets.

Authorities have confirmed, Kendrick McDonald has died from his injuries.

Omaha police said they responded to a residence around 11:30 Thursday night for a shooting call.

Officers arrived and found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said multiple witnesses were inside the home and taken in for questioning.

Kendrick’s father, Will McDonald, 47, was arrested for criminal homicide, use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

