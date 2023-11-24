9 hurt, including 2 juveniles seriously injured in Sacramento County crash

Click here for updates on this story

CARMICHAEL, California (KCRA) — Nine people were hurt, including two juveniles who were seriously injured on Thanksgiving day after a multi-vehicle crash in the Carmichael area of Sacramento County, officials said.

The crash involving three vehicles happened near Cypress and Walnut avenues, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The California Highway Patrol told KCRA 3 that a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Walnut Avenue when it collided when a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling southbound on Walnut and was making a left turn.

One of the cars ran a red light, but CHP said it is not sure at this time which driver ran it.

Inside the Toyota Corolla were an adult driver, an adult passenger and three juvenile siblings, CHP said. None of the children wore seat belts at the time of the crash. Details were not released on if the adult passenger was in the front passenger seat or in the back.

The two children who were seriously injured were inside the Toyota Corolla.

A man driving the Hyundai Elantra, two other adults and a teenager were inside the second vehicle.

All of the injuries ranged from minor to major, CHP said.

