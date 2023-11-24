Skip to Content
Dozens of abalone poached in Big Sur, 5 arrested

Published 10:10 AM

By Josh Copitch

    MONTEREY COUNTY, California (KSBW) — Five people were arrested for poaching in Big Sur.

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, five people were arrested on Sunday for illegally harvesting abalone and gooseneck barnacles at Soberanes Point within Garrapata State Park.

The group was found with 62 black abalone, 51 of which were returned to the water, as well as gooseneck barnacles. Black abalone is a federally listed endangered species.

Three of the suspects didn’t have fishing licenses.

All five suspects were released on $3,500 bail.

