Dozens of abalone poached in Big Sur, 5 arrested

Click here for updates on this story

MONTEREY COUNTY, California (KSBW) — Five people were arrested for poaching in Big Sur.

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, five people were arrested on Sunday for illegally harvesting abalone and gooseneck barnacles at Soberanes Point within Garrapata State Park.

The group was found with 62 black abalone, 51 of which were returned to the water, as well as gooseneck barnacles. Black abalone is a federally listed endangered species.

Three of the suspects didn’t have fishing licenses.

All five suspects were released on $3,500 bail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.